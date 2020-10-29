SC Rejects Hearing On Scrapping Of Governor’s Rule In BTC

The Supreme Court on Thursday has rejected an appeal for a hearing on scrapping of governor’s rule in the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and hold council elections.

The petition, which was filed by mediators of the bodo peace accord Prithiviraj Narayan Dev Mech and Thulunga Basumatary, had previously appealed for the same in the high court but was rejected as well.

The mediators have alleged that the governor’s rule in BTC is invalid and could not be extended anymore.

A three-judge bench comprising of the Chief Justice of India has on Thursday rejected the appeal put forward by Mech and Basumatary.

BTC, a governing body under the sixth schedule of the Constituion, was formed in 2003 after the memorandum of settlement signed by then leaders of Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT). The first BTC council elections were held in 2005, while the second and third BTC elections were held in 2010 and 2015.

On April 27, the term of the council government that was voted to power in 2015, had expired.