SC Rejects Muharram Processions Plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the permission for carrying out Muharram procession across the country and said the decision to allow the procession will lead to the target of one particular community for spreading the coronavirus.

A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian delivered the hearing,“You are asking for a general order and then if we allow this there will be chaos. Particular community will be targetted for spreading Covid. We don’t want that. We as a court cannot risk the health of all the people”.

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the petition with the liberty to approach the high court with limited prayer of holding procession in Lucknow, a PTI report stated.

The apex court was hearing a PIL filed by Shia leader Syed Kalbe Jawad who cited the June order permitting the Rath Yatra festival in Odisha. The Bench said as quoted in the PTI report, “You are referring to the Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra, that was at one place and one set route. In that case we could assess the risk and pass orders. The difficulty is you are asking for a general order for the whole country.”