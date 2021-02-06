SC To Hear Akhil Gogoi’s Bail Plea On Feb 11

Top StoriesRegional

The first bail plea hearing of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) chief Akhil Gogoi in Supreme Court has been set on February 11 (Thursday).

A three-judge bench comprising of Justices N V Ramanna, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Basu will be hearing the bail application of the peasant leader, whose case number is SLP (Crl) No 1050/2021.

Earlier on January 7, Gogoi’s bail plea was rejected by Gauhati High Court after it allegedly found monetary transactions between CPI (Maoist) and him.

Gogoi was arrested back in 2019 during the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Assam. He was later sent to National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) custody.

