SC to Hear Centre’s Plea Challenging DHC Verdict on Nirbhaya Convicts

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to urgently hear Centre’s plea on separate hangings of the four Nirbhaya convicts on Friday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had moved the top court after the Delhi High Court on Wednesday held that the four convicts have to be hanged together and not separately.

It has been contended by the government that the convicts are not to be hanged separately only till the stage of their Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court and thereafter, separate hanging can be done.

However, the judge said that since up to the Supreme Court, their fate has been decided by a common order saying that he is of the considered opinion that death warrants of all the convicts be executed together and not separately.

The Centre moved the Supreme Court hours after the high court order was pronounced challenging the rejection of the pleas filed by the convicts of the 2012 gang rape and murder case.

The Delhi High Court also set a seven-day deadline for the convicts to avail any remaining remedies but refused to stay a trial court order indefinitely postponing their execution.

The High Court had said if the four chose not to make any type of petition in seven days from now, the institutions/authorities concerned will deal with the matter, as per the law, without further delay.