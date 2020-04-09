SEBA goes ONLINE; Final Call on Result declaration after lockdown

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has decided to take a call on announcement of HSLC/AHM results only after the lockdown period ends.

Ramesh Chandra Jain, chairman of SEBA said around 84 per cent of the answer scripts have been checked before the 21-day lockdown. He also said that the unit test examinations have been cancelled due to Corona crisis.

The board is planning to conduct unit tests online uploading the question papers on Youtube. SEBA also arranged for online classes through EduAid in Youtube for Class X students since March 25 last.

The chairman further said, the class X students have to write their answer scripts and upload the same for their respective teachers to correct.

Meanwhile, AHSEC to allow all Class XI students studying in institutions affiliated to it to be promoted to Class XII without a final examination.

With this, about 2.31 lakh students in Assam will be able to appear in the Class 12 state board examination next year, without passing their Class 11 exam.