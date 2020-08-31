SEBA Reduces Syllabus By 30%

SEBA had decided to reduce the syllabus of the 2021 matriculation candidates by 30%.

This was today informed by SEBA Chairman, Ramesh Chandra Jain.

He informed that the board has decided to make the said reduction in the syllabus keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jain said that the schools across the state affiliated to SEBA are facing an unforeseen problem in completing their syllabus due to COVID-19, and as such, the decision has been taken.

He further added that the syllabus for the students of Class 9 has also been curtailed by 30%.

Earlier on August 19, The National Students Union of India (NSUI) had alleged that the State Education Board of Assam (SEBA) for having not taken any efficient measures regarding the reduction of the syllabus of class 9, 10,11 and 12 and appealed to the SEBA chairman and the education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reduce the syllabus by at least 30%.