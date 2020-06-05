SEBA Results: Here’s how to check your results

Assam Board to declare Class 10th exam results tomorrow at 9 am on results.sebaonline.org

Step 1: Go to the website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Under the quick links section, click on link which says, HSLC/AHM RESULTS – 2020. You can also access the link directly by visiting the URL Results.sebaonline.org.

Step 3: Click on The Assam Board Result.

Step 4: Log in using your roll number and other details

Step 5: Download and save marksheet for future reference

Admissions to Class 11 shall be provided on the basis of the digital marksheets.

Educational institutions can cross check the scores through the Result Gazette, which will be provided to them digitally by the Board.