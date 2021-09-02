SEBA To Reduce Course Curriculum For All Subjects By 40%

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam on Thursday issued a notification where it announced that the board has decided to reduce the course curriculum for session 2021-2022.

As per the notification, the board of Secondary Education, Assam have announced that 40% of the course curriculum will be reduced of each and every subject in comparison with the academic session 2021-2022.

The notice added that the revised Course Curriculum will be provided in PDF to all Inspectors of Schools concerned which is to be circulated amongst all Heads of Schools, teachers and students of Class IX and X respectively.

The revised syllabus will be also available in the SEBA website at www.sebaonline.org.

The notice further added, the syllabus is reduced only for the examination purpose for the academic session 2021-22 only and it is requested to the teachers to teach the whole course if possible, so that students can have an adequate knowledge of their entire course content,