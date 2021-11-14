Sec 144 Imposed In Pune Over Tripura Violence Protests

The Pune rural police on Sunday issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 in the rural parts of the city after violence related incidents occurred over protests related to the recent violence at Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

As per reports, the restricion imposed are effective from November 14 till November 20 for rural parts of Pune district. Stone-pelting incidents were reported from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati.

According to an order issued from the District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh`s office, a gathering of five or more people is prohibited.

No person shall share or post any objectionable content on social media, said the order. No flex or posters shall be displayed which may create problems between communities. No person shall share any content on social media that may create problems between communities, as per the order.