NationalTop Stories

Sec 144 Imposed In Pune Over Tripura Violence Protests

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL

The Pune rural police on Sunday issued prohibitory orders under CRPC Section 144 in the rural parts of the city after violence related incidents occurred over protests related to the recent violence at Panisagar in Tripura on October 27.

As per reports, the restricion imposed are effective from November 14 till November 20 for rural parts of Pune district. Stone-pelting incidents were reported from Nanded, Malegaon and Amaravati.

According to an order issued from the District Collector Rajesh Deshmukh`s office, a gathering of five or more people is prohibited.

Related News

Biswajit Daimary Advocates For 20% Ceiling For Private…

Assam Sees 129 New Covid Cases, Positivity Rate Dips To…

Wreath Laying Ceremony Of Assam Rifles Rifleman Held In…

Train Bookings To Shut Down For 6 Hours For Next 7 Days

No person shall share or post any objectionable content on social media, said the order. No flex or posters shall be displayed which may create problems between communities. No person shall share any content on social media that may create problems between communities, as per the order.

You might also like
Assam

Assam: 4 Night Curfew Rule Breakers Arrested In Titabor

National

No Relaxation in Lockdown Restrictions in Delhi: CM

National

CCTV Footage Reveals Man Accused Of Raping 6 Year Old In Delhi

National

Rajni Kant Misra BSF chief, S S Deswal of SSB

National

PM Modi Receives ‘Legion of Merit’ Honour By Donald Trump

Top Stories

Twitter Removes & Restores Blue Tick On Vice Prez Naidu’s Personal Handle