Section 144 Imposed in Animal Corridor of Kaziranga National Park

The magistrate of the Bokakhat sub-division has imposed Section 144 CrPC in the animal corridor of Kaziranga National Park in order to protect the wild animals on National Highway 37 during the floods.

According to the order issued by the magistrate Bipul Das, the vehicles will not be allowed to ply on the National Highway 37, from the animal corridor at Panbari under Bokakhat sub-division to Haldhibari at a speed not more than 40 km per hour.

The prohibitory order of Section 144 has come into force with immediate effect.

As per the order, heavy vehicles are not allowed to park in front of the hotels and restaurants along the National Highway in the restricted area.

If anyone violates the order, the administration will take appropriate action against the violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Every year during floods, the speeding vehicles on National Highway 37 turn out to be the killers of the wild animals of Kaziranga National Park.

The animals get killed after being hit by speeding vehicles while crossing the National Highway for which section 144 has been imposed by the magistrate.

During floods, the animals of the national park migrate from the flooded areas to safer places.

80% of the Kaziranga National Park reels under flood during the monsoon.

In 2016, the flood level was much higher in Kaziranga and 212 animals died by drowning while six animals were killed by speeding vehicles on the National Highway.

