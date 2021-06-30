Security Forces Gun Down 2 Terrorists In J&K

Acting on specific inputs, security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district launched a joint operation and gunned down two terrorists on Tuesday night.

According to ANI, two AK Rifles were recovered from their corpses. Other war-like equipments were also discovered.

“Op Malhoora #Srinagar. A joint Op was launched in Malhoora, Parimpora based on specific inputs. Overnight Op by Security Forces led to elimination of 02 terrorists. 02 AK Rifles and other war like stores recovered. Further details to follow. @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA #Kashmir” tweeted Northern Command.

In another instance, a soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with a group of armed persons near Dadal village in Rajouri.

The incident took place on the same night just a few kilometers away from the Line of Control (LoC).

“Based on info regarding the presence of a small group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal, few km from the LoC, search operations were launched last evening. During the night exchange of fire occurred in which one soldier received minor injuries and was evacuated. Operations in progress,” Army’s White Knight Corps tweeted.