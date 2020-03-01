Security tightened in Shaheen Bagh

Though the Hindu Sena had called off a protest calling for clearing the blocked road, the security has been increased in the Shaheen Bagh area on Sunday. Section 144 has also been imposed in the area, informed the Delhi Police.

“People are informed that Section 144 of CRCP has been imposed here and it is requested that permission for any gathering is not allowed. Violation of this may invite legal proceedings,” the Delhi Police directive stated.

According to Delhi Police Joint Commissioner DC Srivastava, the aim is to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident from occurring.

A large number of women have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).