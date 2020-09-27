Senior Kerala Congress Leader Passes Away

Senior Kerala Congress Leader CF Thomas on Sunday died due to ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, Kerala. He was 81.

CF Thomas has been representing Changanassery constituency in Kerala continuously since 1980. He was also the Minister for Rural development, Registration, Khadi and Village Industries in the Congress-led government during 2001-2006.

He joined Kerala Congress on its formation and rose in the party ranks.

He also held the post of state General Secretary and Chairman of Kerala Congress (M).