Seven Kidnapped Indians In Libya Released

Seven Indian nationals, who were kidnapped in Libya last month, have been released, said the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday. They were kidnapped at Asshwerif of Libya on September 14 while on their way to the airport to catch a flight to India.

“We are happy to inform that the seven Indian nationals who had been abducted at Asshwerif in Libya on September 14 were finally released yesterday,” the MEA said.

According to MEA, the Indians were workers at a construction and oil field supplies company based in Libya.

Following the kidnapping, the Indian embassy in Tunisia reached out to the Libyan government authorities as also the international organisations present there, seeking help in rescuing the Indian nationals.