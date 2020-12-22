Shah To Visit Assam On Dec 26, Few Oppn Leaders Likely To Join BJP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Assam on December 26 and hold few government and party programmes, Assam BJP leader and MLA Numal Momin said on Tuesday.

During his visit, several Opposition MLAs and leaders including former cabinet minister and sitting Congress MLA Ajanta Neog will join the BJP ahead of 2021 Assembly polls in Assam.

Few sitting Congress MLAs are likely to join the BJP on that day in presence of the Union home minister,” Numal Momin said.

“Initially, at least four-five Congress MLAs are likely to join the BJP. By the end of January, many more people will join the party. This is because, in the last four and a half years, the Assam government led by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has done a lot of development work in the state. People are very happy with this BJP government in Assam. For the first time in the history of Assam, we have completed almost all the schemes which were announced in the state budget,” the BJP MLA said.

Leaders of other political parties are now willing to join the BJP as winning probability in the BJP is much more than any other party in Assam, he added.

Meanwhile former cabinet minister and Congress MLA Ajanta Neog, who is maintaining distance from her in recent months, had recently met Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a crucial meeting.

BJP Vice President and party’s Assam in-charge Baijayant Panda said he will reach Assam on December 23, ahead of Amit Shah’s arrival.

“Amit Shah will be visiting Assam very soon final programmes are being prepared. As state in-charge, I will be going to Assam on December 23 and will look after preparation for Amit Shah’s visit. On December 25, we will celebrate ‘Good Governance Day’ in Assam. On the occasion, a large statue of Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be unveiled in Assam,” Panda told ANI.

Panda also said that many opposition leaders have joined the BJP because of the “undeniable popularity of PM Modi”.

“A large number of MLAs in West Bengal have joined us. This is happening all over the country and in other states also. In Assam too, several elected representative at the local level in recent few weeks have joined us. This is because all over the country undeniable popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is exceptional,” Panda said.