Shaheen Bagh Protest: 2nd Round of Talks Today

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran who will pay a visit to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh on Thursday, the epicenter of the anti-CAA protests. The interlocutors will visit the protestors at around 3.30 pm today for the second round of talks.

The two interlocutors appointed by the top court on Wednesday made their first attempt to reach out to those sitting in protest against the citizenship amendment legislation for more than two months.

Advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as well as former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah went to Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to speak to the women and attempt to find a way out of the impasse.

According to sources, the Shaheen Bagh protestors will only clear the protest site after the CAA, NRC and NPR were removed.

Visiting the protest site, Ramachandran said that the Supreme Court has upheld the right to protest. But other citizens also have their rights and those should be maintained.

He said, “We want to find a solution to the problem together. We will listen to everyone.”

Ramachandran, while responding to a concern raised by the women, said that all points will be put forward before the apex court and discussed in detail.

However, he said that a country that has daughters like you can never face any threats, referring to the agitating women adding that “liberty lies in the hearts of the people”.

The apex court also asked Sanjay Hegde to “play a constructive role as an interlocutor” to persuade the protesters to move to an alternative site. It said the interlocutors could seek Habibullah’s assistance.