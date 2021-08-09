Shilpa Shetty, Her Mother Booked In Alleged Fraud Case

Trouble mounts for Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty has been booked by Lucknow police in an alleged fraud case in the name of wellness centre.

Soon after, a team of Lucknow police has reached Mumbai to question the actress and her mother in the case. Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow.

Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre, the chairman of which is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother is the director.

As per reports, Shilpa Shetty and her mother allegedly took crores of rupees from two peoplein the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

The complaints were filed by Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for allegedly being cheated.

If the role of both is found in the case, then arrest is also possible.

