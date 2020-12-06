Top StoriesNational

Shimla: 8 Families Left Homeless As Fire Engulfs Building

By Pratidin Bureau
In an unfortunate incident, a massive fire broke out in a four-storeyed wooden house with 20 rooms in Shimla and left eight families homeless.

Locals managed to douse the fire after three long hours. Other houses in the vicinity were saved in the effort.

The fire brigade on the other hand reached the village, which is situated in Nawar valley, at around 3am after the blaze was extinguished by the locals.

Superintendent of Shimla District Police, Mohit Chawla said the cause of the fire was due to a short circuit, ANI reported.

Local administration provided necessary aid to the affected families. No injuries have been reported so far and the damage caused is being assessed.

