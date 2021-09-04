Shooter Manish Narwal wins Gold in Mixed 50m Pistol, Singhraj seals Silver medal in Paralympics

India’s Manish Narwal and Singhraj finished 1-2 in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 Shooting final on Saturday. While Manish won the Gold with a new Paralympics Record of 218.2, Singhraj won his 2nd medal- a silver with 216.7 taking the India’s medal tally to 15 in the Paralympics.

In a tight battle on Saturday, 39-year-old Singhraj, who had won the 10m Air Pistol SH1 bronze earlier this week, piped ROC’s Sergey Malyshev who had to finish with a bronze. The 38-year-old Singhraj punched the air in delight after he confirmed his second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Manish Narwal, who holds the World Record in Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event, was at his consistent best as he overtook Malyshev, who was in the gold medal position until the 5th series of the elimination stage in the final on Saturday. Manish shot 10.8 and 10.5 in a series that vaulted him to the gold medal position.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Manish Narwal for his outstanding performance. “Glory from the Tokyo #Paralympics continues. Great accomplishment by the young and stupendously talented Manish Narwal. His winning the Gold Medal is a special moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for the coming times. #Praise4Para” Modi tweeted.

