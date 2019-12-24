Shrinkhal Chaliha arrested, taken to unknown place

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Shrinkhal Chaliha, the central organising secretary of Lachit Sena was taken into custody by the police after an anti-CAA rally at Borboruah in Dibrugarh district on Monday.

As per reports, Chaliha was brought to the Dibrugarh Sadar police station and taken to unknown locations. It is learnt that he will be sent to Guwahati, where he is “wanted” in connection with some cases.

Several leaders of the Lachit Sena were taken into custody by the police on Monday; however, the others were kept confined at the Lepetkata police outpost. Except for Chaliha, the others have been set free by the cops after an interrogation.

