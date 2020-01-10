Shrinkhal likely to be re-arrested

Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha is likely to be re-arrested on Friday. According to sources, Chaliha is likely to be re-arrested in an old case. He will be produced before a court in Guwahati today.

It may be mentioned here that the leader was arrested from Dibrugarh on December 23, and brought to Guwahati. He was later shifted to Barpeta. The CID of Assam Police had registered a case (30/2019) against Shrinkhal on charges of making provocative statements during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

On the other hand, the Gauhati High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on Chaliha’s bail today.