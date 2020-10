Kumud Kalita, another prime accused in the Assam Police Sub-Inspector (SI) exam scam has been arrested from Nalbari district on Friday.

He is accused of collecting money in the name of SI job from candidates.

Kalita, who is a resident of Hajo, is currently locked up in Nalbari police station.

Earlier today, Akshay Chand Baid owned Akshay Telecommunication’s partner Rubul Hazarika was arrested in connection to the infamous cash-for-jobs scam.