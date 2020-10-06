Top StoriesPratidin ExclusiveRegional

SI Exam Scam: Fugitive PK Dutta Brought Back To Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Prime accused of the SI exam scam of Assam Police PK Dutta who was arrested from the Assam-Nepal border at Kakarvitta on Tuesday morning has now entered Assam is currently in Chirang district’s Kajalgaon.

He was arrested by the Special Branch of Darjeeling district earlier today. Dutta was arrested while he was on his way to Assam with his son-in-law and son.

It has been reported Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order) GP Singh is present in Chirang and Dutta will be brought to Guwahati tonight.

