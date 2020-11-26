SI Exam Scam: GHC Rejects Bail of Kumar Sanjit Krishna

The Gauhati High Court denied bail to the prime accused of SI exam recruitment scam of Assam Police and former Superintendent of Police of Karimganj Kumar Sanjit Krishna.

Krishna along with eight others had applied for the bail. Opposing the same public prosecutor PP Baruah said, “If bail is granted to the accused at the present stage of investigation, the process of the ongoing investigation is likely to be adversely affected as some of the suspected persons involved in the recruitment scam are yet to be arrested.”

Kumar Sanjit Krishna was found to be the mastermind behind the leakage of the SI recruitment examination question papers.



The other accused are Kaku Moni Nath, Jitu Mikita, Md Anowar Ali, Dilip Gogoi, Priya Nath Gogoi, Mrinal Kumar Nath, Kumud Chandra Goswami and Jogamaya Brahma.