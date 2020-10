PK Dutta, the prime accused in the SI exam scam, has been sent to 14-day judicial custody today.

Earlier, on October 7, the court of judicial magistrate in Guwahati, remanded prime accused PK Dutta in connection with the Sub Inspector’s exam paper leak scam to six days custody of the CID.

The former IPS officer was nabbed from the Indo-Nepal border on October 6 and brought back to Assam the same night.