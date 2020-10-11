Top StoriesRegional

SI Exam Scam: Rs 4.20 Lakh Seized From ‘Trishna Global Pvt Ltd’

By Pratidin Bureau
The Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Sunday seized a total of 4.20 lakh from an establishment ‘Trishna Global Pvt Ltd’ in Zoo road, Guwahati.

According to sources, a raid was conducted after getting inputs from accused Saroj Sharma in connection to the SI exam scam that made headlines in the state.

CID also recovered a pen drive as well as a hard disc from the establishment suspecting its use in the infamous cash-for-jobs scam.

The establishment has been sealed by the CID sleuths soon after.

Furthermore, another raid was conducted in Sundarpur area where a vehicle was seized.

More details are awaited.

