SI Recruitment Exam On Nov 22, Admit Cards Released

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL Image Source: PTI
After 64 days of the cancellation of the written test for the selection of 589 Sub Inspectors (SI) vacancies in Assam Police, the rescheduled exam will be finally held on November 22.

Admit cards for the exam have been released on November 16 by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB).

Candidates who had applied for the exam in 2018 can download the admit card from the website of Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board.

The test will be of 2 hours and will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm.

“Candidates must not bring any mobile phone, smart watch, calculator, bags and ornaments or any other electronic gadgets to the Test Venue. Anyone found violating this rule shall be barred from appearing in the Test and his/her Candidature shall be rejected,” it has also notified.

On September 20, the recruitment examination for the SI position was held across 154 centers in the state.

However, the examination was cancelled after fifteen minutes of its commencement due to question paper leak.

An investigation by the Crime Investigation Department of Assam is underway.

