Siang turns turbid again

Once again, raising concerns not only in Arunachal Pradesh but Assam as well, the water of Siang river turned turbid. However, there is no abrupt change in the water level of the river in the downstream areas.

The phenomenon has been seen in the river for the past 4-5 days. The reason behind the phenomenon has not been detected yet.

The abrupt rise of turbidity in the Siang river, that originates in Tibet to flow as the Brahmaputra in Assam, has become a cause of concern and led to much speculation.