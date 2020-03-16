Sikkim girl Manila Pradhan wins the title of “MTV SMOTY 2020”

The grand finale of MTV’s reality show Supermodel Of The Year (MTV SMOTY 2020) aired on Sunday and 21-year-old Manila Pradhan who belongs to Namchi (Sikkim) emerged as the winner of the first season of the TV show.

Manila Pradhan beat Drisha More and Priya Singh in the final round and bagged the award which includes Rs 5 lakh and a year-long modeling contract.

As a part of the finale task, Manila had to pose in a car along with the judges. Manila’s performance fetched her great scores from all the judges and the rest is history.

In her Instagram post, Manila wrote an extensive note after her victory. Manila thanked the judges – Milind Soman, Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Ujjwala Raut and Anusha Dandekar for their constant “guidance.”

In her post, Manila also acknowledged her fellow contestants. “This whole journey has been a dream come true for me. Supermodel Of The Year has made me a better version of myself, given me so much love and appreciation, which I will forever cherish. Thank you, dear judges and mentors, you all are amazing people. I will always remain grateful for your companionship, love and constant guidance,” she added.

Manila added, “The finale could not have been better without Raja Kumari, her track was so powerful! Thank you to all my well-wishers for your immense love and support. Cheers to the entire crew of Supermodel of the Year.”