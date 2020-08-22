Sikkim Health Minister Tests COVID-19+

By Pratidin Bureau
Sikkim’s health minister M K Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 and gone in for home isolation.

In an official statement, Sharma said, “I would like to inform the Sikkimese people that I have developed symptoms of Covid-19 and got myself tested today and the result came positive. I’m under isolation and I’m fine. I appeal to everyone not to panic and request those who came in contact with me (primary) to self-isolate and get tested after seven days or if they develop symptoms.”

Till Friday morning, Sikkim recorded 1,336 cases of Covid-19 while the death toll in the Himalayan state stood at three.

In Sikkim, 834 people have been cured from the infectious disease so far.

