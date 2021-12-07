Silchar: 2 Held for Making Fake Pan Card, Aadhar Card

In an operation launched by police at NSDL pan card office in Silchar, numbers of laptops, pan cards have been seized.

The stuff has been seized from the pan card office situated at Masjid complex at Fatak Bazar in Silchar. Police seized three laptops, 14 pan cards, two voter cards, one Aadhar Card, one biometric machine, 9 accounts in the name of various SBI account holders, 2 fake seal in the name of the Principal of Senior Madrassa School, 650 passport photos, 40 numbers of Pan Card forms and several other fake documents.

Police also seized two mobile phones and apprehended two persons in connection to it. The apprehended persons have been identified as Javed Choudhury and Imran Ahmed Choudhury.

Both the apprehended are under interrogation at Silchar police station. Police informed that they were involved in making fake pan card, voter card, aadhar card etc. since long.

