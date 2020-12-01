Silchar: Journalist Stage Protest Against Assault on Scribes

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Silchar Press Club
1

Silchar Journalist association staged a protest for the justice of journalists Emad Uddin Mazumder and Himu Laskar on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Himu Laskar was threatened to kill by unknown miscreants.

It may be stated that on Saturday journalist Emad Uddin was attacked by a gang of miscreants while he went to cover news of an accident.

Related News

All COVID Centres, Shelters Closed Down In Assam: Himanta

Morigaon: Couple of AGP Members to Resign Today

Three drugs peddler arrested in Dhubri

Assam to Have New Law for Wedding: Himanta

The protest was led by Silchar press club and they gathered in the office of Cachar subordinate police officer.

They demanded arrest of the culprits who attacked the two journalists. They also demanded the safety and security of the journalists.

The association also demanded for the replacement of Katigora OC Nayanmani Singha.

You might also like
Regional

Congress pulls up socks for Assembly polls in Mizoram

National

Militants gun down 4 policemen in Kashmir

National

CJI Appears Before inquiry panel

Regional

NF Railway cancels 36 trains

World

Pakistan launches CGPI to fight with environment

Regional

Assam Govt Appoints 40 Housekeeping Workers

Comments
Loading...