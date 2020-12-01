Silchar: Journalist Stage Protest Against Assault on Scribes

Silchar Journalist association staged a protest for the justice of journalists Emad Uddin Mazumder and Himu Laskar on Tuesday.

Reportedly, Himu Laskar was threatened to kill by unknown miscreants.

It may be stated that on Saturday journalist Emad Uddin was attacked by a gang of miscreants while he went to cover news of an accident.

The protest was led by Silchar press club and they gathered in the office of Cachar subordinate police officer.

They demanded arrest of the culprits who attacked the two journalists. They also demanded the safety and security of the journalists.

The association also demanded for the replacement of Katigora OC Nayanmani Singha.