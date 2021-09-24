Sipajhar Violence: 8 Civilians Including 3 Policemen Under Treatment In GMCH

Many people injured in the Sipajhar Violence, including three police men are currently undergoing treatment in the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), said GMCH Superintendent on Friday.

Three of the police men who were injured during the violence are currently under treatment in the GMCH, told GMCH Superintendent.

The three police men are being identified as Amrit Rai Choudhury, Apurba Rahang and Munhir Ahmed.

As per statements made by the GMCH authority, although Munhir Ahmed’s health condition is not that good, there is nothing to worry about his life.

Moreover, 8 evicted civilians are also treated in the GMCH including 7 adults and a 13 year old.

Two of these injured people are wounded from bullets, said GMCH Superintendent.

“Reja Khatun has bullet in her stomach, there is no reason to worry,” said GMCH authority.

Earlier on Thursday, a hostile situation erupted during a protest on afternoon against the eviction drive in Assam‘s Dholpur village under the Sipajhar revenue circle between the protestors and police that led to the death of two civilians, and left seven others including police personnel injured.

The Home and Political departments of the state government have decided to institute an inquiry into the matter in the chairmanship of a retired Judge of Gauhati High Court.