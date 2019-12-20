SIT to probe violence in protests: CM Sonowal

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will investigate the recent violence that took place during the protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing the media in Guwahati, the CM said that SIT will investigate case by case of the recent peace disruption in the State. “An SIT will probe violent clashes and thus reality will be brought forward. I appeal to the entire society to restore peace,” he said.

The CM also said that only a few foreigners will get citizenship under the CAA. “I want to assure people that no one can steal rights of the sons of the soil of Assam, there is no threat to our language or our identity,” he added.