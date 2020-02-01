NationalEnvironmentRegional

Sivasagar Among 5 Archaeological Sites To Be Developed: Sitharaman

By Pratidin Bureau
115

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Sivasagar is one of the archaeological sites which would be developed as the iconic locations among five sites in the country. She said this while placing the budget in the ongoing budget session in the parliament.

Sitharaman said that five archaeological sites would be developed as iconic sites with on-site museums. These sites are Sivasagar, Rakhigarhi in Haryana, Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh, Dolavira in Gujarat and Adichanallur in Tamil Nadu.

The finance minister also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2020 announced rejuvenation of the Indian Museum at Kolkata which is the oldest in the country. She said that in a museum of numismatics will be set up and four museums across the country will be renovated and rejuvenated.   

The government will also set up a tribal museum at Ranchi, Jharkhand, announced Sitharaman.

