Sivasagar: Himanta Distributes Scooters To Jeevika Sakhis

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed scooters to Jeevika Sakhis at Women Convention Kanaklata Mahila Sabolikaron Achoni in Sivasagar.

The event was organized by Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD). Jogen Mohan, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Lok Sabha MP Topon Kumar Gogoi also attended the event along with Sarma.

Financial assistance to Self Help Groups (SHG) of the district was also distributed by the minister during the event which witnessed a large crowd.

“Attended Women Convention Kanaklata Mahila Sabolikaron Achoni organised by P&RD Dept at Sivasagar along with Min @JogenMohan; MPs @KamakhyaTasa@ToponKumarGogo1; MLAs. Provided scooty & financial assistance to each SHG. Best wishes to them for doing great work in empowering women,” Sarma tweeted while sharing a few pictures.