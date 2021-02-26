Top StoriesRegional

Sivasagar: Himanta Distributes Scooters To Jeevika Sakhis

By Pratidin Bureau
117

Assam cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday distributed scooters to Jeevika Sakhis at Women Convention Kanaklata Mahila Sabolikaron Achoni in Sivasagar.

The event was organized by Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD). Jogen Mohan, Rajya Sabha MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, and Lok Sabha MP Topon Kumar Gogoi also attended the event along with Sarma.

Financial assistance to Self Help Groups (SHG) of the district was also distributed by the minister during the event which witnessed a large crowd.

Related News

Yusuf Pathan Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

Assam Polls To Be Held In 3 Phases Starting March 27

Heroin Worth ₹ 3.4 Crore Seized In Mizoram, 1 Held

Fake Policeman Arrested In Guwahati

“Attended Women Convention Kanaklata Mahila Sabolikaron Achoni organised by P&RD Dept at Sivasagar along with Min @JogenMohan; MPs @KamakhyaTasa@ToponKumarGogo1; MLAs. Provided scooty & financial assistance to each SHG. Best wishes to them for doing great work in empowering women,” Sarma tweeted while sharing a few pictures.

You might also like
Top Stories

5 CRPF Commandos Injured In IED Blast

Top Stories

Himanta Contradicts Assam Govt’s Decision To Ban Firecrackers

Regional

Filmmaker-Painter Gauri Barman Passes Away

Regional

IIT Guwahati professor detained for alleged rape

Health

COVID-19 Lakhimpur: 20 Cases In 12 Hours

Top Stories

How Animals Coping with Floods at KNP! EXCLUSIVE

Comments
Loading...