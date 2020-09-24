Sivasagar: Two Bikers Die in Road Accident

Two died in a deadly road accident on Sivasagar’s NH 37 today.

Identified as Chargua’s Tanmay Das (19) and Hukan Pukhuri’s Madhavjyoti Chetia, the two were on a bike when it got into a head-on collision with a TATA Magic bearing registration number AS-04-BC-8665.

While one of the two deceased died on the spot, the other breathed his last at Sivasagar Civil Hospital after he was rushed there in a critical condition.

The Magic vehicle is learnt to be still at large.