Top StoriesRegional

Sivasagar: Two Bikers Die in Road Accident

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational Image
402

Two died in a deadly road accident on Sivasagar’s NH 37 today.

Identified as Chargua’s Tanmay Das (19) and Hukan Pukhuri’s Madhavjyoti Chetia, the two were on a bike when it got into a head-on collision with a TATA Magic bearing registration number AS-04-BC-8665.

While one of the two deceased died on the spot, the other breathed his last at Sivasagar Civil Hospital after he was rushed there in a critical condition.

Related News

Nuclear Scientist Sekhar Basu Succumbs to COVID-19

India Reduces Chinese Imports Significantly

2 Die After Building Collapses in Mohali

Minor Survives Even After Train Runs Over Him

The Magic vehicle is learnt to be still at large.    

You might also like
Pratidin Exclusive

NRC excluded people To Be Deported: Ram Madhav

Top Stories

ISL 2019 : CM Conrad Shows ‘Love for Football’

Business

FM Piyush Goyal to present Union Budget 2019 today

Regional

IIT Guwahati initiates study to predict the rate of Covid-19 infections

Top Stories

Nizamuddin gives India Corona time bomb

Regional

COVID-19 : BJP State President urges people to go for voluntary testing

Comments
Loading...