Six People Hired To Kill TMC Leader Arrested

In a shocking development, six people, including four Bangladeshis, were arrested from West Bengal’s Birbhum district in connection with an alleged plot to kill a Trinamool Congress leader, PTI reported.

The report quoted the Police as saying that the apprehended ones were “supari killers” who were given a contract to kill one of the senior leaders of Trinamool Congress.

The arrests, as reported, were made from a residence in Bengal’s Taltore village on the outskirts of Santiniketan on Sunday night.

It was also informed that the four Bangladeshis were known to the local as masons.

Without commenting specifically on who their target was, Shyam Singh, the superintendent of police of Birbhum reportedly said, “The six were arrested on the basis of some specific information we received. Details cannot be divulged for the sake of the investigation.”