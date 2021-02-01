Sixmile Flyover To be Open for Public Before Bohag Bihu: HBS

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the Sixmile Flyover will be inaugurated before Bohag Bihu. The minister stated this while inaugurating the foot overbridges at Post Office in Christian Basti and one at the Walford.

The state-of the art foot over bridge in Wallford has been made with the expense of Rs. 10crore 6 lakhs while the Post Office bridge has been made bearing a cost of Rs. 10 crore 68 lakhs.

“CCTV cameras have been installed in the foot over bridges for security purpose. There are lifts for physically abled persons and the bridges also have elevators,” said Sarma.

The minister further stated that the work of footpaths and renovation of dividers are going on. “The alternate road to Kamakhya temple is almost complete and it will be open for public in the next 10 days. The new route has been constructed from Maligaon on the banks of the River Brahmaputra,” Sarma added.

Meanwhile, the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge will be the most beautiful one and it will be a tourist point, said Sarma. The bridge will be more beautiful than the one in Mumbai and the bridge will be open for public in the first half of 2023.

The minister also announced that the government has also taken a project of 4-lane flyover from Guwahati Club to Narengi.

“A new scheme ‘Asom Mala’ will also be launched which will identify new path and under the scheme, 42 new routes will be constructed and the tender for 7 roads have already been completed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new scheme on February 7 during his visit to the state,” the minister informed.