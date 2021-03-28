Assam Polls: Smriti Irani To Visit Nalbari & Dhubri On Tuesday

By Pratidin Bureau
To give a boost to BJP’s mission 100 plus for the second phase of Assam assembly elections, Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday will visit Borbhag in Nalbari and Gauripur in Dhubri.

The Bharatiya Janata Party star campaigner will visit Borbhag Kalag Higher Secondary Field and address a rally to campaign for Narayan Deka, following which, she will address another public meeting in Mahamaya Field at Gauripur and Raja Prabhat Chandra Barua Field in Dhubri. BJP candidates Banendra Kr Mushahary will contest from Gauripur, while, Dr. Debamoy Sanyal will contest from Dhubri.

The minister addressed her maiden rally in Assam ahead of the elections on March 13 in Sivasagar.

The second phase of ensuing general elections in Assam will be held on April 1 in 39 constituencies.  

