SMSS Observe 12-Hour Hunger Strike in GU

The Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti (SMSS), the students’ wing of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has observed a 12-hour hunger strike at Gauhati University demanding to release peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.

The KMSS also demanded to scrap the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) immediately.

Speaking to PratidinTime, a protesting student said, “The Indian constitution was amended today and the country was established as a democratic country on this day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to convert the country into a fascist nation. We should save the nation and it is the responsibility of the people to save the nation from destruction.”

“We also demand to scrap CAA and release Akhil Gogoi from jail,” the student added.

