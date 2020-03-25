Social distancing? Creative Idea for Pharmacies & groceries

It’s an idea everyone can relate to. It’s serious while not being too serious!

It’s a go-to game for adventurous kids and people everywhere – using strategically placed BOUNDING BOX to manage social distancing.

Unichem Rototuna Pharmacy (Hamilton, New Zealand) is getting creative to manage social distancing.

Staff at Unichem Rototuna Pharmacy have introduced the popular children’s game “the floor is lava” to help people maintain a safe distance apart.

With the COVID-19 coronavirus continuing to spread and no vaccine or specific treatment yet available, social distancing is the main available way to slow the pandemic by making it more difficult for the virus to spread from person to person.

Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Why? When someone coughs or sneezes they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain virus. If you are too close, you can breathe in the droplets, including the COVID-19 virus if the person coughing has the disease.

Stay aware of the latest information on the COVID-19 outbreak, available on the WHO website and through your national and local public health authority.