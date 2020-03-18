Soldier Tests Positive of Covid-19 in Ladakh

A soldier posted in Leh, Ladakh has been tested positive of coronavirus, the first case in the Indian Army. The 34-year-old soldier has been placed in isolation.

According to reports, the soldier is from the Ladakh Scouts, an infantry regiment of the Army known as the “Snow Warriors.”

His father had returned from Iran on February 27. The soldier was on casual leave and at home when his father arrived. He reportedly rejoined duty on March 2. However, his father was quarantined from February 29 at Ladakh Heart Foundation and reported positive for Covid-19 on March 6. The soldier was quarantined a day later, and he tested positive on Monday.

Meanwhile, reports say that the soldier had rejoined his post, he had been staying at his native village and helping his family during the quarantine period.

The soldier’s wife, two children, and sister are also quarantined in the hospital.

Another Indian Army officer has been quarantined at a military institute in Pune with symptoms of the virus. The officer has not been tested yet.

147 have tested positive for Covid-19 across the country so far with three deaths.