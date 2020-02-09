Some BJP MLAs may not get ticket: Ranjeet Dass

Assam BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Saturday said that some ‘incompetent’ MLAs will not get tickets in the coming 2021 Assembly elections. He further said that a team of BJP members led by him will visit all the constituencies within a few days to review the works of the BJP MLAs

Speaking to media in Guwahati, Dass said, “Some of our MLAs might not get tickets in the 2021 assembly elections as we will not consider giving party tickets to those MLAs, who are incompetent.”

He said that after visiting the constituencies, the BJP team will prepare a report card and only based on that report card; the MLAs will get tickets in the assembly election.

On the other hand, sources revealed that the BJP high commands are searching for more than 20 new faces in the existing BJP-held constituencies for the 2021 assembly election as some MLAs have failed to maintain enough public trust and base to retain their seats again.