Amid the ongoing first phase of Assam Assembly elections in 47 constituencies, a tragic incident took place at Sonari as an election officer died at Salkathoni polling station in Sonari.

The officer has been identified as Tulsi Khanikar. He was appointed at 187 No polling station.

Khanikar’s health suddenly deteriorated and rushed to Dibrugarh immediately but the officer died on the way to the hospital.