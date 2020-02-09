National

Sonia to send Rahul to ‘political playschool’: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday advised Congress president Sonia Gandhi to send Rahul Gandhi to “political playschool” so that he can learn decency and language etiquette.

Reacting over Rahul Gandhi’s controversial remark over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naqvi said, “No one with the right mental balance would talk about hitting a prime minister, who is elected by the public, with sticks.”

Naqvi also commented different issues related to the Delhi Assembly election 2020 said, “CAA, ban on triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir were issues related to the national interest so these issues should not be seen in the context of party politics and results of Delhi Assembly polls”.

