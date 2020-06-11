Sonitpur: Sonowal Clears Farming Land from Encroachment

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal handed over hundreds of bighas of farming land to the farmers which have been recently cleared from encroachment using tractors under CMSGUY at Chowkighat in Sonitpur.

Sonowal took to twitter to announce the achievement of the farmers after they have been handed over the lands. He said, “What an encouraging sight. Local youths of Chowkighat in Sonitpur have taken up farming in over 700 bighas of land recently cleared from encroachment, using tractors given under CMSGUY. They have proven that with great determination, we can drive positive change in the society.”

Speaking on the Baghjan fire incident, the chief minister said that the government will provide compensation to the affected families adding that the Centre will investigate into the incident.

