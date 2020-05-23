Sonowal Asks Neiphiu Rio To Reopen Assam-Nagaland Border

By Pratidin Bureau
97

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal this morning made a telephone call to the Chief Minister of Nagaland Neiphiu Rio to reopen their borders with Assam covering Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, so that essential supplies amid coronavirus pandemic could be transported into the state.

Earlier, the Nagaland government sealed the border with Assam with immediate effect after four persons tested positive for COVID19 at Merapani sector in Assam bordering Nagaland.

A directive has also been issued to the village councils in the inter-state border area villages to strictly monitor the movement of people and extend the fullest cooperation to the district administration and the police for effective implementation of the order.

