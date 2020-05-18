Sonowal directs to complete 14th Finance Commission schemes in 3 months

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today directed to complete all schemes which are being implemented under 14th Finance Commission within the next three months.

The Chief Minister instructed the BDOs to submit a progress report of all works to Deputy Commissioners in every ten days so that same could be reviewed for necessary interventions to ensure timely completion.

The Chief Minister also directed the DCs to identify skills of the migrant workers who have returned to their respective districts and engage them in schemes suitable to their capabilities. He also asked the DCs to take steps for settlement of all land related disputes for expeditiously carrying out PMAY and MGNREGA works, besides evaluating utility of assets that have already been created under different schemes of P&RD department.

Sonowal interacted with Block Development Officers across the State in presence of Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers of Zila Parishad and District Development Commissioners through video conference at Janata Bhawan in Guwahati and reviewed progress of various schemes being implemented at the villages by the P&RD department.