Sonowal Fails To Fulfill The Dreams Of Assam: Tarun Gogoi

“I thought CM Sarbananda Sonowal will do something better for the state. But he didn’t do so. The Assamese people don’t bow their heads in front of others, and during this anti-CAA protest, they show their strength worldwide”, addressing a press conference Tarun Gogoi, the former CM of the state told today.

He added, “2019 was not so good for Assam and especially 11 December was the black day for the state. Actually he is a fraud for the state.”

Moreover, Gogoi was asking for judicial inquiry of the 5 martyrs of the anti-C(A)A protest. He raised questions against the GDP in the country and alleged Himanta Biswa Sarma regarding the illegal immigrants, which came during his power.

Gogoi told the three ministers of AGP are supporting BJP along with C(A)A only for their power and ministry. In a democracy, people need a substitute party, and in Assam, each and every substitute party has to take the help of Congress.

Moreover speaking about the brother of the chairman of APSC, he told Government has been helping him to flee away.